Quick Hits: The Effort Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Really happy, really proud of the guys,” Lalonde said. “This was just a quality win, considering who we have out of the lineup, coming off two games in which we were on the bad end of some scores. Just to come out and play a complete game against a really good team – that’s a playoff team. That’s probably our best win to date so far. “It took everyone a little extra in their game tonight, in their game management to give ourselves a chance.”

Additional quotes in there from Raymond and Larkin. I once again agree that this was their best win to date. I want to see more fun high-scoring stuff coming, but right now with where the team is at and with what they need to learn from where they’re at, this was the game they needed to play.

Also didn’t hurt that it’s not like they only had two good scoring chances and those were the two goals.

Around the League

Wright’s grandparents made the trip to Seattle and spent the week there, hoping to watch their grandson play in the NHL at least once during the Kraken’s three-game homestand. Unfortunately, they won’t get to see Wright suit up for a NHL game. It feels like something out of Mike Babcock’s book of tricks, but so far, Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol’s reasoning for leaving Wright out of the lineup has been somewhat vague.

Maybe there’s something about being in the pacific northwest that makes coaches do shit like this to young players (as you’ll no doubt remember when Jeff Blashill famously scratched Dennis Cholowski in front of his family in Vancouver).

I’m very much in the group of people who doesn’t particularly give a shit about thinking anybody deserves to get in a game just because their grandparents are in the arena, but it seems dumb as hell to burn a year of an ELC for a kid you’re not going to play in more than a grinder’s role worth of minutes.

Perhaps Shane Wright is a little slow picking up on some things and perhaps he’s got a bit of attitude that needs breaking. I don’t know the full story here so I’m dure Dave Hakstol has some justification for what outwardly looks dumb. There’s also the distinct possibility that Dave Hakstol has a lot of the same ego problems that the head coach referenced in the story suffers from and the big name kid is a victim of that.