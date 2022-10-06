The Red Wings Fans guide to ‘Homegating’

Now that hockey season and football season are here, you’re probably planning a watch party or two, or if you’re like me, you’re watching games in the comfort of your home. Here is how you can have the absolute best Red Wings opening night viewing experience from home.

Opening night is a Friday, which is real dangerous for a few reasons. But if you’re coming home from work and haven’t thought about what you’re going to eat, crush a couple of cold ones and put some thought into it. When you’ve picked up your pepperoni pizza and Crazy Bread (2x sauce) from Little Caesars, go home and settle in for the game.

Before you all yell at me about my choice of pizza, hear me out. Times have changed. The days of the 5-dollar Hot-n-Ready are gone, but the novelty of eating a pie from LC while watching a Red Wings game is something that goes back decades, to the time of Joe Louis Arena — you know what I’m talking about. It’s a perfectly-fine pizza that reminds you for the great calls we had at the Joe. One of my favorites came from Bruce Martyn in 1997.

So there’s some nostalgia there, you see?

The Red Wings are entering this season with a lot of upward momentum. They made a heap of free-agent signings over the summer and brought in a new coach. Not to mention a group of up-and-coming players that are arriving from overseas. They’re hosting a quasi-rival in the Montreal Canadiens, a team that is still feeling a hangover from the run to the Stanley Cup Final just a couple of years ago. LCA will likely have its fair-share of Habs fans, but I don’t think that will drown out the swaths of Wings fans that are excited to see what the team looks like.

Who knows what could happen with the Wings this season, but if you’re like me and watch most games from home on TV, pair it up with something that brings you some Red Wings nostalgia. Maybe it’s a Molson, or a pretzel. Or — if you’re really committed, it’s a trough-style urinal.

If you plan to watch every game from home, you may need to look into streaming packages and have access to some cable networks. 13 Red Wings regular-season games will be nationally exclusive broadcasts, the rest will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

You can find the Red Wings broadcast schedule here.