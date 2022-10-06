Quick Hits: The Making Improvements Edition

In Red Wings Land

Michael Ligotti, 48, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after entering his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach. The plea provided at least some comfort for Daniels, who has called Red Wings games since 1997, and his ex-wife. “From my perspective, this isn’t about fraud. It’s about death and this guy’s total disregard of human life,” Daniels told ESPN on Wednesday.

Ken’s work is trying to dismantle a system meant to chew up and destroy kids like his own. I’m sad anybody has ever had to go through this and very much hope that what comes from this will save more lives in the future.

Around the League

Column: Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in an NHL game, continues to break barriers https://t.co/9d7kBONFq4 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 5, 2022

Robitaille recognized a fit. “I personally find, same with Blake Bolden, that these girls are overachievers. They work really hard, and when you get them in your organization, they bring that attitude,” he said. “It’s amazing to see. To me, I think there’s huge value. “Manon, with her background and how much work she had to do and fighting against adversity to get to the level she got, there’s certainly a lot that could be taught to those young players.”

Her insight during broadcasts on BSD last season really highlighted how good she is. I’m glad she’s getting a chance to show it in a role she seems to want more. I’m a huge Rheaume fan.