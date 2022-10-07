WATCH: Elmer Soderblom scores a goal that should give him an NHL roster spot

If there was any doubt that prized-prospect Elmer Soderblom would is ready for the NHL level, this should fix that. Soderblom had a tremendous show of skill in the 2nd period of a preseason game against Toronto. Pay attention to the guy wearing 85:

Soderblom has been playing in Sweden’s top pro league (SHL) with Frolunda. Last season, the now-21-year-old winger scored 21 goals.

The Red Wings drafted Elmer Soderblom at 159th overall in 2019. It’s early, but the rookie has shown all of preseason that he can be a productive player. Between Soderblom and Edvinsson, it looks like another wave of young talent is coming to Detroit.