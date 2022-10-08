 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Thousand Cuts Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
In Red Wings Land

Detroit reduces roster by nine - NHL

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L’Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League’s North Bay Battalion.

So a bunch of Griffins get the weekend off before they have to report on Monday and the guys like Hirose, Criscuolo, Pearson, Shine, Hanas, McIsaac and others will likely be filling out tonight’s lineup.

Around the League

Trophy Tracker: McDavid, Matthews top Hart picks as NHL MVP - NHL

Out of a panel of 15 NHL.com writers, 10 listed McDavid first on their ballots for the Hart Trophy entering this season. He received 67 voting points, 26 more than Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who won the Hart Trophy last season.

No panelist had any Red Wings even as high as fifth in their preseason voting. That’s fine with me.

Hockey Canada Still Sucks

