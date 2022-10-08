 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Griffins

The 19-year-old prospect will start his professional career in West Michigan.

By KyleWiiM
NHL: SEP 27 Red Wings at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Red Wings’ top-prospect goaltender is headed to Grand Rapids. The team made the announcement official Saturday afternoon:

The prized prospect was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. You may recall that Detroit traded up from pick 23 to take the six-foot-six netminder. Cossa has spent the last few seasons with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings — last season he went 33-9-3 in the regular season and 16-3-0 in the postseason.

This is big news for the Griffins and the fanbase. Cossa will begin his professional development just a couple hours west of the Motor City. If he excels at the AHL level then Steve Yzerman would suddenly have his goaltender-of-the-future right at his doorstep.

This leave the Red Wings with 47 players on its roster. The final game of the preseason is tonight, so more cuts are coming.

