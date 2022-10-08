Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Griffins

The Red Wings’ top-prospect goaltender is headed to Grand Rapids. The team made the announcement official Saturday afternoon:

The Detroit #RedWings today assigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



The prized prospect was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. You may recall that Detroit traded up from pick 23 to take the six-foot-six netminder. Cossa has spent the last few seasons with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings — last season he went 33-9-3 in the regular season and 16-3-0 in the postseason.

This is big news for the Griffins and the fanbase. Cossa will begin his professional development just a couple hours west of the Motor City. If he excels at the AHL level then Steve Yzerman would suddenly have his goaltender-of-the-future right at his doorstep.

This leave the Red Wings with 47 players on its roster. The final game of the preseason is tonight, so more cuts are coming.