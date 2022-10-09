Edvinsson, Berggren to Griffins in latest Red Wings roster cut

We’re under a week away from the start of the regular season, so roster announcements are going to be a hot topic in the days ahead.

The Red Wings announced 15 roster cuts on Sunday. The group includes some high-profile prospects, including Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson and Jonatan Berggren. All of the following players are headed to Grand Rapids

Pontus Andreasson

Jonatan Berggren

Austin Czarnik

Cross Hanas

Matt Luff

Chase Pearson

Simon Edvinsson

Albert Johansson

Steve Kampfer

Jared McIsaac

Wyatt Newpower

Donovan Sebrango

Eemil Viro

Victor Brattstrom

Dominik Shine was released from his PTO. He’s also going to Grand Rapids.

Here is what the roster looks like right now

That leaves 32 players left on the roster. That number consists of 18 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

We’re just days away from the season opener at Little Caesars Arena. The puck drops on Friday, October 14 at 7pm against the Montreal Canadiens.

On the flip side, this leaves the Grand Rapids Griffins with two of the Red Wings’ top prospects at D. Simon Edvinsson is one, but don’t count out Albert Johansson. These are two highly-skilled additions to the Griffins’ blue line. If Jonatan Berggren can continue to play well, that will be a tough team in the AHL.