Quick Hits: The End of an Era Edition

In Red Wings Land
Fans, if you’re coming to the Wings game Thurs to celebrate the 97-98 Cup teams, doors open at 4:30, be in your seat by 6pm for the start of the celebration. Bowman, Lidstrom, Shanahan, Vladdie, Kocur, the Grind Line, Rouse, Holmstrom just a few of who will be there. Pass it on!— Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) October 31, 2022
Around the League
10 biggest celebrity NHL fans - Yahoo
No Justin Bieber.
Canucks, Rogers and Sportsnet announce 10-year partnership extension - Sportsnet
With the extension, Rogers retains the naming rights to Vancouver’s NHL arena, called Rogers Arena since 2010, and Sportsnet remains the Canucks’ exclusive regional television and radio broadcaster — continuing a 24-year-old broadcasting partnership.
Well somebody should be committed to the Canucks.
Loading comments...