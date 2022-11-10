Quick Hits: The Injuries and Examples Edition

In Red Wings Land

Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games for Boarding Detroit’s Matt Luff. https://t.co/Cv4NjYqWhf — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 9, 2022

Luff is going to miss 10-12 weeks with wrist surgery after the hit. I’m bummed for the guy because he was filling in that fourth line role just fine. One bright spot that might happen for hiim with this is that it guarantees 10-12 weeks of being paid his NHL salary at least. However, I’d be willing to bet that given the choice between potentially being sent back down and having his face smashed into the boards, he’d have been happier in Grand Rapids and healthy.

Oskar Sundqvist is available for tomorrow’s game #LGRW — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) November 9, 2022

Around the League

The forward, who was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, tweeted he’s “on the mend” the morning after he was injured in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Amalie Arena in Tampa. Kane fell to the ice after a collision with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers, and Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon accidentally skated over his wrist. Kane quickly grabbed his wrist and applied pressure to the cut.

If they need a tough-to-play against scoring winger to take his place we could offer them Adam Erne.

As always, more context is needed than the player just whacking another one in the face. When you see the entire play, and how Doughty was pestering Kaprizov all along the boards before the check, it was just retaliation.

“Just retaliation” means he did it on purpose. The article does mention that the match penalty means Kaprizov essentially got a half-game suspension (technically slightly less considering it happened after the ten minute mark of the 2nd period).

Again, the guy angrily chopped his stick at a dude on purpose and got him in the face.

I would personally rate this below what Kuznetsov got one game for but above what earned Rasmussen two.

Incredibly heart-breaking read but a necessary one. Our actions or lack thereof, have real-life consequences. A statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in his own words sent to Akim Aliu, HDA Chair, on November 8, 2022 which he asked the HDA to release publicly on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/dctpDdrXaL — Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 9, 2022

This is heartbreaking stuff. The fact that this kid had to come out and give an answer to what was becoming a new level of bullying just because people felt like the onus was on HIM to prove that he and Mitchell Miller weren’t chums is disgusting.