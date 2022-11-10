New York Rangers @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
In net tonight. pic.twitter.com/wsL2OFS5oD— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 10, 2022
UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled right wing Jonatan Berggren and right wing Givani Smith from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 10, 2022
Elmer Söderblom is unavailable tonight, day to day #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) November 10, 2022
This morning’s skate is an optional, so no lines to report. I don’t see Berggren or Smith out here as of now, but we’ll speak with Derek Lalonde shortly.— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) November 10, 2022
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
[Ed Note: Re-read the Bultman tweet. Best we have to go on yesterday is practice lines that did include big Elmer, didn’t include Perron and definitely didn’t include Givani Smith. I’m not making guarantees as to the accuracy or the fidelity we can expect ouf of this group of 12 here. Share your own thoughts on how you’d organize them - J.J.]
Forwards
Pius Suter – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik – Andrew Copp – David Perron
Adam Erne – Michael Rasmussen – Austin Czarnik
Givani Smith – Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta - Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle – Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Villi Husso
RANGERS
Forwards
Artemi Panarin – Mika Zibanejad – Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey – Vincent Trocheck – Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider – Filip Chytil – Julien Gauthier
Sammy Blais – Ryan Carpenter – Barclay Goodrow
Defense
K’Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba
Libor Hajek – Adam Fox
Zac Jones – Braden Schneider
Goalies
Igor Shesterkin
Jaroslav Halak
Keys to the Game
Play with Patience
New York is a tough team to play against. They will look to grid a team down physically and punish players trying to get to the home plate area. Detroit will need to be patient with the puck in the offensive zone and not try to force passes or lanes that are not there.
Get Traffic and Pucks to the Front
This was a key in the last game and it will probably be a consistent one for Detroit throughout the season. With how the Red Wings are trying to play, they need to get traffic in front of the net and get the puck there as well in order to be successful. We have seen Raymond and Kubalik both have success recently with the “cross ice, back side pass for one timer goal” set play…including the game winner against the Rangers less than a week ago. New York will likely look to take that away so the Wings will have to be dogged or creative to get the success they need.
Help Out the Goalie
We have seen both Nedeljkovic and Husso have to all but stand on their heads countless times so far to save the team after an issue in the defensive/neutral zone led to a grade A chance for their opponents. While it is needed for a goalie to bail their teammates out from time to time, the frequency for which it has happened so far this season is way to high. They will need to limit the costly turnovers tonight against an opportunistic team like New York that uses it defensive first mindset to do just that. This is extra important when Mika Zibanejad is on the ice.
