Quick Hits: The Big Leaps Edition

In Red Wings Land
Soderblom trying to hit new heights in rookie season with Red Wings - NHL
Soderblom said he was always the biggest player on his team growing up. But his hero was a forward, Peter Forsberg, and his coaches didn’t try to make him, say, a physical defenseman.
“I think it’s important to play your own game,” he said.
He said he played soccer and wrestled, which helped him learn to control his body, until he focused exclusively on hockey at 11 or 12. He spent hours handling and shooting pucks in his backyard.
Hakan Andersson, the Red Wings director of European scouting, said Soderblom dropped hints of potential in junior hockey in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 2018-19.
“He would go a period or two without showing anything,” Andersson said. “But then he made one or two moves where you went, ‘Wow. This kid’s got some skill.’”
Rough timing to have the feature about him come out now, but oh well.
Around the League
NHL early season overreactions: Johnny Gaudreau should’ve stayed in Calgary, Devils are playoff bound - CBS
Rasmus Dahlin is a Norris Trophy contender
...
Things have changed in a big way early on in the 2022-23 season. With seven goals and 17 points in 13 games, Dahlin ranks second to Erik Karlsson in both of those categories among defensemen. On top of that, the Sabres are controlling play when Dahlin is in the game at five-on-five. According to Natural Stat Trick, Buffalo has an expected goals share of 55.49% in those situations. There is time for Dahlin to come back to Earth, but he has thrust himself into the Norris Trophy discussion at this point
Sure. I like the Gaudreau mistake angle too.
Loading comments...