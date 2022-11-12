Red Wings @ Kings Game Day Updates, Keys to the Game

A very lightly attended morning skate today for the @LAKings.



Looks like Cal Petersen could get the nod tonight. Petersen has faced Detroit just once in his NHL career, a 21-save shutout here in LA this past January. — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) November 12, 2022

Red Wings Lines

Pius Suter — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik — Andrew Copp — David Perron

Adam Erne — Michael Rasmussen — Oskar Sundqvist

Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Austin Czarnik

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Olli Määttä — Filip Hronek

Robert Hagg — Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Ville Husso

Kings Lines

Adrian Kempe — Anze Kopitar — Gabriel Vilardi

Trevor Moore — Philip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Rasmus Kupari — Carl Grundstrom

Brenden Lemieux — Blake Lizotte — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Sean Durzy — Matt Roy

Alexander Edler — Sean Walker

Cal Petersen

Jonathan Quick

Three Keys to the Game

Defensive responsibility. Last game the Wings stopped picking up their guys. Can’t do that if you don’t want to lose 8-2. Look for Lalonde to sort out the defensive missteps from the last game.

Clean passes. LA has an identity built around defensively sound play and being heavy on their skates. They like to block up the neutral zone and play a hard, physical game, but it’s hard to play that way if your passes are clean. Detroit will need to rely on its playmakers especially to not let LA wear them down physically.

Faster turnaround. Detroit had an ugly loss earlier in the season to Boston, then came back and laid an egg against Buffalo. Smilar to the Rangers game, Detroit played both well until the moment they didn’t. Detroit has to figure out how to get their heads on square; we already had another Boston game, so lets not follow it up with another Buffalo game, yeah?