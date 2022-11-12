Red Wings @ Kings Game Day Updates, Keys to the Game

Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aN7hFpBDK5— LA Kings (@LAKings) November 12, 2022
A very lightly attended morning skate today for the @LAKings.— Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) November 12, 2022
Looks like Cal Petersen could get the nod tonight. Petersen has faced Detroit just once in his NHL career, a 21-save shutout here in LA this past January.
Red Wings Lines
Pius Suter — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik — Andrew Copp — David Perron
Adam Erne — Michael Rasmussen — Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Austin Czarnik
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä — Filip Hronek
Robert Hagg — Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Ville Husso
Kings Lines
Adrian Kempe — Anze Kopitar — Gabriel Vilardi
Trevor Moore — Philip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Rasmus Kupari — Carl Grundstrom
Brenden Lemieux — Blake Lizotte — Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Sean Durzy — Matt Roy
Alexander Edler — Sean Walker
Cal Petersen
Jonathan Quick
Three Keys to the Game
Defensive responsibility. Last game the Wings stopped picking up their guys. Can’t do that if you don’t want to lose 8-2. Look for Lalonde to sort out the defensive missteps from the last game.
Clean passes. LA has an identity built around defensively sound play and being heavy on their skates. They like to block up the neutral zone and play a hard, physical game, but it’s hard to play that way if your passes are clean. Detroit will need to rely on its playmakers especially to not let LA wear them down physically.
Faster turnaround. Detroit had an ugly loss earlier in the season to Boston, then came back and laid an egg against Buffalo. Smilar to the Rangers game, Detroit played both well until the moment they didn’t. Detroit has to figure out how to get their heads on square; we already had another Boston game, so lets not follow it up with another Buffalo game, yeah?
