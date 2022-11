Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles Kings - November 12, 2022

Time: 10:30pm

Place: That Place where the Kings Play that I am not typing out because it’s silly - Los Angeles, CA

LA Kings

Record: 9-6-1 19 Points

Last 10: 6-3-1

Last Game: Thursday 2-1 OTW vs CHI

GF: 52

GA: 54

Starting Goaltender: Jonathan Quick

Fun fact: We lost to them in Detroit and I don’t like that.