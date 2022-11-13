Quick Hits: The High Emotions Edition

In Red Wings Land

I’m afraid Armstrong failed to properly factor in the heart of Perron in his offseason calculations. He sent a mixed message to the dressing room letting Perron walk for a modest deal while signing talented but not yet totally proven young forwards Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas to big, long extensions. Those bets could look wise in the end, but there are clearly going to be some growing pains along the way, as evidenced by the corner the Blues have been backed into in rapid fashion.

Things are getting silly in St. Louis with the takes but I’m really enjoying Perron this season so far.

Around the League

Salming, the first Swedish player elected to the Hall of Fame and one of the most popular players in Maple Leafs history, was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year. The disease has stripped him of the ability to speak. With the crowd giving Salming a standing ovation, Sittler held up Salming’s arm and helped him wave. The roar from the capacity throng grew louder. “Nobody will ever forget this moment, this game, this night,” Sittler said, his eyes welling up. “This is what Borje wanted. Even months ago, after he was diagnosed, he told us he wanted to be here for Hall of Fame weekend. And here he is.

TPH’s idol growing up. Salming’s final NHL season was played in Detroit.

Washington’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Tampa Bay’s Cal Foote. https://t.co/jj3O1qdJ7e — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 13, 2022

Caps and Habs this year. Caps and Habs.