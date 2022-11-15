 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Bert ‘zi’s Back (Alright!) Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Couldn’t use that title if I didn’t include the Tweet.

I just wanted to add this to upset people who are furious at the thought that the Red Wings might have even the slightest bit of fun after losing three straight games like it’s a professional’s job to be in a perpetual foul mood.

Simon Edvinsson Feeling Better, Practicing Again With Grand Rapids Griffins - DetHockeyNow

After missing the past three Grand Rapids Griffins games with illness, defenseman Simon Edvinsson is feeling better and practicing with the team.

The Griffins play a Wednesday morning (11 a.m.) home game against the Rockford IceHogs. However, the Griffins haven’t said officially that Edvinsson will play.

Around the League

Tage Thompson still ‘hungry’ to score more, defend better to help Sabres win - Buffalo News

It was a brief conversation with an opponent on Hockey Fights Cancer Night that will stand the test of time. Waiting for a faceoff at center ice, he was approached by Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who quickly asked Thompson how his wife, Rachel, is doing after she had a cancerous mass removed from her right leg in January 2019.

Patrice Bergeron is too good for the Bruins.

