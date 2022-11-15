Quick Hits: The Bert ‘zi’s Back (Alright!) Edition

In Red Wings Land

Per Lalonde, Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to play tomorrow in Anaheim. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 14, 2022

Couldn’t use that title if I didn’t include the Tweet.

Red Wings end practice with some lighthearted play. pic.twitter.com/PDacAI13ea — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 14, 2022

I just wanted to add this to upset people who are furious at the thought that the Red Wings might have even the slightest bit of fun after losing three straight games like it’s a professional’s job to be in a perpetual foul mood.

After missing the past three Grand Rapids Griffins games with illness, defenseman Simon Edvinsson is feeling better and practicing with the team. The Griffins play a Wednesday morning (11 a.m.) home game against the Rockford IceHogs. However, the Griffins haven’t said officially that Edvinsson will play.

Around the League

It was a brief conversation with an opponent on Hockey Fights Cancer Night that will stand the test of time. Waiting for a faceoff at center ice, he was approached by Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who quickly asked Thompson how his wife, Rachel, is doing after she had a cancerous mass removed from her right leg in January 2019.

Patrice Bergeron is too good for the Bruins.