Detroit Red Wings @ Anaheim Ducks: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

"It's been a long recovery and I'm happy to be almost at the end of it."



Sam Carrick and coach Eakins spoke after practice today. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/1Qgwixu4H9 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 14, 2022

We are in our Reverse Retros for Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by @UCIrvineHealth!



Let's finish our homestand on a high note #FlyTogether — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 15, 2022

Projected Lines

RED WINGS

These are per Bultman per Monday’s practice. Bertuzzi’s back, but it now appears Lindstrom is day-to-day with an injury.

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist

Jonathan Berggren - Joe Veleno - David Perron

Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Maata - Filip Hronek

Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle

Goalies

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

DUCKS

Forwards

Adam Henrique - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry

Danny O’Regan - Ryan Strome - Frank Vatrano

Maxime Comtois - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg

Mason McTavish - Glenn Gawdin - Brett Leason

Defense

Cam Fowler - John Klingberg

Simon Benoit - Dmitry Kulikov

Colton White - Austin Strand

Goalies

John Gibson

Anthony Stolarz

Keys to the Game

Consistency Plz

The Red Wings have, thus far, taken big steps forward this season, but they’re still prone to five-six minute stretches during games that makes it look like the ghosts of the 2016-2021 Red Wings have possessed the team Chucky-style. Sometimes, the Wings have overcome those stretches... other times, like Saturday’s 4-3 to the Kings, it put them in too big of a hole to crawl out of. If the Wings can tighten up those pockets of lackluster play and work towards a more consistent 60-minute game, they can be a dangerous team.

Capitalize on the Power Play Chances

No team in the NHL has racked up more penalty minutes this season than the Anaheim Ducks (229 through 15 games.) They also own the NHL’s second-worst Penalty Kill unit at 64.3%. Needless to say, the Wings are going to get some prime chances with the extra mine. The Wings’ power play unit has been fine, but not great thus far, but a strong showing against a vulnerable PK unit could help build some confidence moving forward.

When In Doubt, Shoot the Puck

Among the myriad of issues the Ducks have had this season, defense and goaltending certainly stand out. As a team, Anaheim is giving up nearly 4.5 goals per game, and opponents have scored five or more goals six times this season (including the Wings back on October 23rd.) Neither John Gibson nor Anthony Stolarz have been able to provide any semblance of reliable goaltending. While we don’t want to say Detroit get away from their gameplan, this certainly isn’t a bad matchup to keep things simple; just throw pucks on net. Force Gibson or Stolarz to make a save.