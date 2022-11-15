Detroit Red Wings @ Anaheim Ducks: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
"It's been a long recovery and I'm happy to be almost at the end of it."— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 14, 2022
Sam Carrick and coach Eakins spoke after practice today. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/1Qgwixu4H9
We are in our Reverse Retros for Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by @UCIrvineHealth!— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 15, 2022
Let's finish our homestand on a high note #FlyTogether
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
These are per Bultman per Monday’s practice. Bertuzzi’s back, but it now appears Lindstrom is day-to-day with an injury.
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik - Andrew Copp - Oskar Sundqvist
Jonathan Berggren - Joe Veleno - David Perron
Pius Suter - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Maata - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle
Goalies
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
DUCKS
Forwards
Adam Henrique - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry
Danny O’Regan - Ryan Strome - Frank Vatrano
Maxime Comtois - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg
Mason McTavish - Glenn Gawdin - Brett Leason
Defense
Cam Fowler - John Klingberg
Simon Benoit - Dmitry Kulikov
Colton White - Austin Strand
Goalies
John Gibson
Anthony Stolarz
Keys to the Game
Consistency Plz
The Red Wings have, thus far, taken big steps forward this season, but they’re still prone to five-six minute stretches during games that makes it look like the ghosts of the 2016-2021 Red Wings have possessed the team Chucky-style. Sometimes, the Wings have overcome those stretches... other times, like Saturday’s 4-3 to the Kings, it put them in too big of a hole to crawl out of. If the Wings can tighten up those pockets of lackluster play and work towards a more consistent 60-minute game, they can be a dangerous team.
Capitalize on the Power Play Chances
No team in the NHL has racked up more penalty minutes this season than the Anaheim Ducks (229 through 15 games.) They also own the NHL’s second-worst Penalty Kill unit at 64.3%. Needless to say, the Wings are going to get some prime chances with the extra mine. The Wings’ power play unit has been fine, but not great thus far, but a strong showing against a vulnerable PK unit could help build some confidence moving forward.
When In Doubt, Shoot the Puck
Among the myriad of issues the Ducks have had this season, defense and goaltending certainly stand out. As a team, Anaheim is giving up nearly 4.5 goals per game, and opponents have scored five or more goals six times this season (including the Wings back on October 23rd.) Neither John Gibson nor Anthony Stolarz have been able to provide any semblance of reliable goaltending. While we don’t want to say Detroit get away from their gameplan, this certainly isn’t a bad matchup to keep things simple; just throw pucks on net. Force Gibson or Stolarz to make a save.
