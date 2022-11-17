Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM EST

Place: SAP Center at San Jose

TV: BSD, NBCSCA

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Sharks’ SB Nation Site: Fear the Fin

October was a fun month for us long-suffering (seven years feels like long-suffering when you grew up with a four-Cup dynasty) Wings fans. November? Eh... not so much.

The Detroit Red Wings enter Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks on a four-game losing streak. The latest loss, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks was particularly frustrating for a number of reasons. Squandering the lead with less than a minute left and losing in overtime via a bad turnover are certainly among those reasons. But the biggest one, and perhaps the one of most concern, is that Detroit could never quite seem to take control of a game against the league’s worst statistical team.

Turning things around tonight will be another tall task. The Sharks, despite fully embracing the rebuild, have some things going for them right now. They’ve won three straight games, which include impressive wins over the Stars and Golden Knights, Erik Karlsson has awoken from his four-year slumber to be a November Norris front-runner, and they’re getting fairly decent goaltending from James Reimer. Sure, the Sharks dam is probably going to break, but the point is they’re a tough team at this very moment, which means snapping that four-game losing streak will be another tough task for Detroit.

Here’s hoping the Red Wings can do it. Even though this match-up hasn’t exactly been a prime rivalry for ten years from now, it’s still satisfying to send Scrunchy McPunchableface Logan Couture home with a loss.