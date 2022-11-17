Quick Hits: The Magic Formula Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We’re looking forward to hosting Red Wings fans for the fourth annual Grateful Dead Night at Little Caesars Arena on January 14,” said Amanda Dennis, the Red Wings’ Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service. “This event is a fan-favorite each year, and with Raising the Dead once again performing in an exclusive pregame concert, it will be a tremendously exciting and festive atmosphere.”

I won’t be there but I will get by.

Around the League

The secret sauce of why people like your sport. Fun/Accessible/Safe



So the background to this is that a national writer took an observation about more women liking the sport and instead of doing something like asking women or just treating it like a normal thing that women like hockey for pretty much the same reasons men do, this person decided to posit some dumb theories.

It’s simple. You make a game fun to watch, easy to watch, and the communities safe to participate and people want to come on board.

Dominik Kubalik had his share of struggles with the Blackhawks in the 2021-22 season, and the team allowed him to hit free agency over the summer. That’s when the Red Wings scooped him up for just $2.5 million per season, and he has been worth every penny thus far. Kubalik is leading Detroit in goals (7), assists (11), and points (18).

We fell three spots to 20th place here.