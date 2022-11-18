Wings 7 - Sharks 4: Yes, we are the team who scored 7 goals!

Welcome to late night WIIM recaps! I’m your host, J.J. from Kansas and joining me on this adventure is Helmerroids. We decided to tag-team this one because I’m from Kansas and Missouri loves company.

The Sharks are trying to tank and have no defensive depth even in the AHL. The Wings are trying not to lose all their games in California. Take it away, Helmerroids!

First Period

/extreme YouTuber voice/ HEY GANG! IT’S YA GIRL SARA AND I’M BACK WITH ANOTHER RED WINGS RECAP!

Well, we got through the first minute without doing anything stupid, unlike the Sharks and their uniform design. However, three minutes in and Veleno gets called for boarding and goes to the Villain Villa. Time for a Red Wings penalty kill and it works! We’ve had two minor scraps in five minutes, a sign that the Goon Squad is on patrol.

Sigh. I am reluctantly admitting the Sharks had a nice setup there from Karlsson leading to Labanc scoring the goal. 1-0 Sharks at 6:56.

Perron finds Hronek and Hronek SCOOOOOOOORES! Tie game! Halfway through the first. The Wings celebrate by drawing a penalty and getting themselves a Rrrrrred Wings powerplay! Kunin is sitting in the Loser Locker. The Red Wings didn’t give up an SHG, but they did give up a goal shortly after. Nieto makes it 2-1 Sharks at 12:52.

Perron ⏩ Hronek pic.twitter.com/AMbM1dbjxz — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 18, 2022

Giving the powerplay another chance with the Sharks’ Alexander B. in the Barbarous Box for Bad Barabanov’s. This one also did not work. That’ll do it, we end the first with the score 2-1 Sharks and shots 9-4 Sharks.

Take it away J.J.!

Second Period

Thanks Sara! That was a bad period and I’m sorry you had to take that one. With any luck I’ll get one good enough that it doesn’t matter that you’re also saddled with the dreaded Red Wings’ third period. Here we go...

After a rocky first minute, the Wings start tilting the ice towards James “still in the NHL” Reimer with Dylan Larkin skating circles around both teams. The Sharks’ defense collapses well in front and prevents the Wings from getting high-danger shots off on their forehand. Somewhere Luke Glendening feels a pull on his soul towards the west.

Going into the first TV timeout, David Perron draws his once-per-game hooking penalty with the Wings pouring the pressure on. Nick Bonino-longer-allowed-on-the-ice-for-the-next-two-minutes is your culprit. The powerplay looks like ass again.

To the Wings’ credit, the first dangerous Sharks chance comes with more than ten minutes gone as a redirect chance gets tipped wide. On the follow up, Detroit gets speed coming out of their own zone and DYLAN LARKIN TIES IT 2-2.

PERRON (LARKIN SHOT) TIES IT Lots of Red Wings fans in the crowd enjoying the flukey goal - Larkin & Kubalik s. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/ddQ3Xics6o — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 18, 2022

DAVID PERRON IS CREDITED WITH THE GOAL BECAUSE IT DEFLECTS IN OFF HIS SKATE BUT STILL DILLON LARKIN YELLING IS APPROPRIATE JUST WATCH THE REPLAY.

San Jose pushes back, but the Wings gain the momentum back as Lalonde’s line blender is apparently a newer and better model than previous wind-up versions.

5:40 left Kevin Labanc misses a gaping net on a cross-ice feed and then Timo Meier gets a rebound two feet above the crease that he puts into the netting later on the same shift.

JAKE WALMAN GIVES DETROIT A LEAD. 3-2 WINGS.

JAKE WALMAN! WHAT A SHOT, MY GOODNESS.



His 1st with the Red Wings. What a play by Rasmussen, too. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/eGfEquh55F — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 18, 2022

Michael Rasmussen continues his “I don’t know why a 23-year old needs this” Redemption Tour.

90 seconds left in the period Dylan Larkin misses a great chance on a backhander in front and makes himself feel better by looking at the SAP Center rafters for a reminder that the Sharks have never won a cup. He’s vicious like that.

End of period score: 3-2 Wings

Shots on Goal: 17-14 Sharks (10-8 for Detroit in the period)

Back to you, Sara!

Third Period

The line shuffling is looking like a good idea in the first five minutes, not much for real scoring chances but the Wings have looked in control.

JOE VELENOOOOOOOOO! A neat little wraparound goal gives the Wings a 4-2 lead and he is hyped. Two-goal lead, the most dangerous lead in hockey.

It's Joe Veleno with the wrap-around goal, doubling up the lead for the @DetroitRedWings in the 3rd period! #LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/5GUTrBkwSo — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 18, 2022

Wings had a great opportunity to expand the lead after Rasmussen bullied the puck through the zone and Raymond had a lot of space to shoot but nope.

Husso makes two giant saves hooboy, his biggest moment of the game so far. Ken Daniels almost exploded. However, the Wings lose a faceoff and the puck ends up right in our net. Jerks. Logan Couture scores and it’s now only 4-3 Wings with 11 minutes to go.

Did I mention winning faceoffs is important? Because it is. Wings lose another faceoff and Karlsson ties the game. 8:30 to go.

HEROICS. MO SEIDER SCORES, FINALLY! 5-4 Wings with 6 minutes to go.

THAT'S MO LIKE IT! pic.twitter.com/xDZNZePdDi — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 18, 2022

Pace is electric now. Sharks clank hit the goalpost in a sphincter-tightening moment.

3:30 to go and PEW-PEW PIUS SUTER SHOOTER SCOOOOOOORES! 6-4 Wings and what an unusual goal it was.

Sharks net empty.

PUT THE BABY (me) TO BED. KUBALIK EMPTY NETTER! 7-4 Red Wings!

RED WINGS WIIIIIIIIIIIIIIN!