Detroit Red Wings at Coblumbus Blum Bluckets - November 19, 2022

Time: 7:00pm

Place: Ohio (eww)

Blue Jackets

Record: 6-9-1 13 Points

Last 10: 4-5-1

Last Game: Thursday 6-4 W vs MTL

GF: 49

GA: 69

Starting Goaltender: Elvis Merzlikins

Fun fact: There’s just one forward on this team with more penalty minutes than noted tough-guy enforcer goon-with-a-history-of-supplemental-discipline Gustav Nyquist.