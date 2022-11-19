Quick Hits: The All-Time Greats Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Swedish Ice Hockey Association has named Nicklas Lidström the greatest Swedish player of all time at their Centennial Gala!— Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 17, 2022
All Century Team
Peter Forsberg - Mats Sundin - Håkan Loob
Nicklas Lidström - Börje Salming
Henrik Lundqvist pic.twitter.com/rifKX8dVIZ
Duh
NHL → Minor— CapFriendly Transactions (@CF_Transactions) November 18, 2022
Austin Czarnik (C, RW) | DET#LGRWhttps://t.co/XUkUwvaYLR
Around the League
Top 5 rookie seasons in NHL history - Yahoo
Like Selanne, Wayne Gretzky wasn’t technically a rookie, having spent a season in the WHA before joining the Edmonton Oilers during the 1979-80 season. Gretzky scored 51 goals and 86 assists in his debut year and won the Hart Memorial Trophy as a rookie.
Selanne was more a rookie than Michael Bunting, but whatever. Moritz Seider was robbed here.
Loading comments...