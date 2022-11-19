 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The All-Time Greats Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Washington Capitals v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Around the League

Top 5 rookie seasons in NHL history - Yahoo

Like Selanne, Wayne Gretzky wasn’t technically a rookie, having spent a season in the WHA before joining the Edmonton Oilers during the 1979-80 season. Gretzky scored 51 goals and 86 assists in his debut year and won the Hart Memorial Trophy as a rookie.

Selanne was more a rookie than Michael Bunting, but whatever. Moritz Seider was robbed here.

