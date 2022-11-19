Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Asked why #CBJ recall of D Billy Sweezey from @monstershockey. Another injury? Just need an extra with the home back-to-back?— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 19, 2022
Answer: “Deserving.”
Joonas Korpisalo in net tonight for #CBJ vs. Detroit, Brad Larsen says. Brendan Gaunce goes in for Jack Roslovic. Larsen said there is a gametime decision on defense, which prompted the recall of Billy Sweezey, but all six defensemen from Thursday did skate this morning.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 19, 2022
Guessing Sweezy faces the Panthers tomorrow, but “game-time” decision means I don’t know yet and neither do any of the people who get to talk to the decision-makers.
Jack Roslovic was not on the ice for #CBJ morning skate. He’s out tonight with an illness, so Brendan Gaunce draws in. There is one game-time decision, sounds like it’s on D. Korpisalo in net— Bailey Johnson (@BaileyAJohnson_) November 19, 2022
Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are winless all-time when facing the Columbus Blue Jackets immediately after a game against the San Jose Sharks.https://t.co/WxgnmjeepT pic.twitter.com/tit7GkIeq6— DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) November 19, 2022
Mo and Lucas are each set to skate in their 100th NHL game tonight.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 19, 2022
Projected Lineups
DETROIT RED WINGS
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Dominik Kubalik
Oskar Sundqvist - Michael Rasmussen - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Pius Suter
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle
Goaltenders
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Emil Bemstrom
Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Gustav Nyquist
Liam Foudy - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier
Defense
Vladislav Gavrikov - Marcus Bjork
Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther - Andrew Peeke
Goaltenders
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins
Keys to the Game
Move Feet!
The frustrating habit of playing olé with the stick has crept back in and it costs the Wings a lot of momentum in transition. Keep feet moving in all three zones and make them chase us for a change.
All Sixty Minutes
The fun part of this road trip has been not knowing which of the three periods are going to be the goofy-ass one. How about none of them.
That’s it. You only get two keys to this one.
