Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Projected Lineups

DETROIT RED WINGS

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Dominik Kubalik
Oskar Sundqvist - Michael Rasmussen - David Perron
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Pius Suter

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Emil Bemstrom
Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Gustav Nyquist
Liam Foudy - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Defense

Vladislav Gavrikov - Marcus Bjork
Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther - Andrew Peeke

Goaltenders

Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins

Keys to the Game

Move Feet!

The frustrating habit of playing olé with the stick has crept back in and it costs the Wings a lot of momentum in transition. Keep feet moving in all three zones and make them chase us for a change.

All Sixty Minutes

The fun part of this road trip has been not knowing which of the three periods are going to be the goofy-ass one. How about none of them.

That’s it. You only get two keys to this one.

