Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

Asked why #CBJ recall of D Billy Sweezey from @monstershockey. Another injury? Just need an extra with the home back-to-back?



Answer: “Deserving.” — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 19, 2022

Joonas Korpisalo in net tonight for #CBJ vs. Detroit, Brad Larsen says. Brendan Gaunce goes in for Jack Roslovic. Larsen said there is a gametime decision on defense, which prompted the recall of Billy Sweezey, but all six defensemen from Thursday did skate this morning. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 19, 2022

Guessing Sweezy faces the Panthers tomorrow, but “game-time” decision means I don’t know yet and neither do any of the people who get to talk to the decision-makers.

Jack Roslovic was not on the ice for #CBJ morning skate. He’s out tonight with an illness, so Brendan Gaunce draws in. There is one game-time decision, sounds like it’s on D. Korpisalo in net — Bailey Johnson (@BaileyAJohnson_) November 19, 2022

Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are winless all-time when facing the Columbus Blue Jackets immediately after a game against the San Jose Sharks.https://t.co/WxgnmjeepT pic.twitter.com/tit7GkIeq6 — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) November 19, 2022

Mo and Lucas are each set to skate in their 100th NHL game tonight.



Projected Lineups

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Adam Erne - Andrew Copp - Dominik Kubalik

Oskar Sundqvist - Michael Rasmussen - David Perron

Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Pius Suter

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek

Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Emil Bemstrom

Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Gustav Nyquist

Liam Foudy - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson

Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Defense

Vladislav Gavrikov - Marcus Bjork

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Gavin Bayreuther - Andrew Peeke

Goaltenders

Joonas Korpisalo

Elvis Merzlikins



Keys to the Game

Move Feet!

The frustrating habit of playing olé with the stick has crept back in and it costs the Wings a lot of momentum in transition. Keep feet moving in all three zones and make them chase us for a change.

All Sixty Minutes

The fun part of this road trip has been not knowing which of the three periods are going to be the goofy-ass one. How about none of them.

That’s it. You only get two keys to this one.