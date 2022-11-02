Quick Hits: The Best Value Edition

In Red Wings Land

UPDATE: The Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned forward Givani Smith to the Griffins. # GoGRG



Details >> https://t.co/pVUtyfQVKa pic.twitter.com/4Odawc0jU3 — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) November 1, 2022

With Rasmussen back, Smith heads back to the Griffins.

Red Wings alumni, players and coaches who are returning include: Hakan Andersson (Director of European Scouting) Scotty Bowman (Head Coach) Paul Boyer (Head Equipment Manager) Doug Brown

There are 34 names on that list, but it’s rude to share the whole thing. Give them a click and share your favorite “oh yeah that guy” name.

Around the League

The NHL’s biggest unicorn—and not in a good way—is the Arizona Coyotes ($465 million), valued at more than 20% less than the Panthers. But even their value is up 13% as they opened the 2022-23 season in a college arena on the Arizona State campus that seats 5,000 people. The move gets them closer either to a new building in Arizona or a relocation. Both would trigger a surge in value, and the $465 million serves as kind of put option on one of those two scenarios.

On average the NHL clubs are worth twice as much as an MLS club but less than half as much as an NBA franchise. That seems to fit pretty well.

Sheldon Keefe says the #leafs are fortunate to have 10 points with how they've played so far this season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 1, 2022

Very serious “your yelling at me can’t hurt me if I’m madder at myself than you are at me” energy from Hot Seat Keefe here.

I’m enjoying this suffering while I can because the Leafs are not going to finish anywhere close to the bottom of this division and their fans will be back to insufferable soon enough.