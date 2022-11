Our good friend Patrik Bexell caught up with Liam-Dower Nilsson, the 19 year old Swedish forward that Detroit took in the fifth round in 2021 out of the Frölunda HC juniors club. This year he’s with the big club having played 16 games in their SHL season with 1 goal and 2 assists in limited time.

Here’s the clip where he discusses how the season has gone and what he continues to work on. I like the very last soundbite he shares.

Thanks again Patrik!