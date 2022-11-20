Quick Hits: The Remembering Edition

In Red Wings Land

While the exhibit is about the iconic team, it’s more than that. It’s unique snapshot, and each item on display transports moments on and off the ice. The exhibit runs through mid-February and every Sunday in December. The museum has free admission.

Around the League

• John Klingberg remains intriguing. He was signed by Anaheim with the intention of flipping him at the deadline. He’s a right shot. He logs more minutes (23:38) than any other defenceman on an expiring deal and can chip in offence from the back end. I’m warming up to this option.

The other two named are Chychrun and Karlsson. The latter is not realistic cap-wise. I don’t know if the Leafs would pay what it would cost to get Chychrun, but I almost want to see them spend that because it would be very similar to how that fanbase and franchise got and then handled Phil Kessel.

Then Luke Fox names a bunch of pending UFAs that could move and are all more likely but boring targets of discussion.