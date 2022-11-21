Quick Hits: The Momentum Carrying You Forward Edition

In Red Wings Land

Jake Walman made his season debut Tuesday in Anaheim following offseason shoulder surgery, adding to the competition on defense. Jordan Oesterle, a healthy scratch most of the season, is gaining ground after playing every game on the trip. He has a plus-7 rating in eight games. Robert Hagg, scratched the past three games, is the odd-man out for now. Gustav Lindstrom has missed three games with a lower-body injury.

I like Oesterle but not that much. The third pair has been significantly better with Walman on it though.

Around the League

Between a talented roster playing elite hockey and a somewhat favorable schedule, the Devils have what it takes to surpass the 1992-93 Penguins and make history. Even if they don’t, they have proven that they have put the rest of the NHL on notice.

They need seven more wins to tie the record. I’m going to go with no.

To be able to scoop up the puck in one motion and basically at full speed, cradle it and stuff it in on an unsuspecting goalie not only requires an inordinate amount of skill, but also plenty of courage because the act leaves the puck handling player in a somewhat vulnerable position to be hit - provided the defender anticipates the play might be coming.

Zegras was asked about how he learned to do it (easy answer: he practices hockey a lot), but he wasn’t asked about whether the thought goes through his head that folks have already put a target on him for doing this and whether it could give him pause to try it in a future game.