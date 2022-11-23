Quick Hits: The Thin on D Edition

In Red Wings Land
Elmer Söderblom still isn’t practicing with the team. Coach Lalonde says he is still day to day, but we’re looking at a little more time out. He’ll need some time back skating before he is game ready #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) November 22, 2022
Red Wings set to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday - NHL
Week-long online auction, in-arena tributes and other fundraisers highlight annual commemoration to raise awareness for hockey’s most important fight
Around the League
The #leafs are now without their three highest-paid defencemen due to injury: Rielly, Muzzin and Brodie.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 22, 2022
The remaining top six?
Giordano - Holl
Sandin - Liljegren
Mete - Benn
lol
