Nashville Predators @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Refs Brian Pochmara and Justin St. Pierre work #Smashville #RedWings with David Brisebois and Tyson Baker https://t.co/wSIS3sYFE2 #NSH #DET #NSHvsDET #Predators #LGRW #NHL pic.twitter.com/kxnseCraK8— Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) November 23, 2022
Per #Preds head coach John Hynes:— Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) November 23, 2022
- Mark Jankowski is available and back in the lineup tonight vs. DET.
- Yakov Trenin (DTD, lower body) is still unavailable.
- Kevin Lankinen will start in net.#Smashville
#RedWings Lalonde said Soderblom might need conditioning with @griffinshockey when he returns from lower-body injury. “Now he starts to get into 2-3 weeks w/o skating. I don’t know how fair it is to him to throw him into an NHL game, especially where he is in his development."— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 22, 2022
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Dominik Kubalik – Dylan Larkin – David Perron
Tyler Bertuzzi – Andrew Copp – Lucas Raymond
Oscar Sundqvist– Michael Rasmussen – Adam Erne
Jonatan Berggren – Joe Veleno – Pius Suter
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta - Filip Hronek
Jake Wallman – Jordan Oesterle
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Villi Husso
PREDATRORS
Forwards
Filip Forsberg – Juuso Parssinen – Mikael Granlund
Nino Niederreiter – Ryan Johansen – Matt Duchene
Mark Jankowski – Colton Scissons – Tanner Jeannot
Cole Smith – Cody Glass – Michael McCarron
Defense
Ryan McDonagh – Roman Josi
Mattias Ekholm – Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon – Dante Fabbro
Goalies
Kevin Lankinen
Jusse Saros
Keys to the Game
Even Strength Goals
Detroit has survived off their power play this year supplying a lot of the offensive muscle but they are going to need to find the net while not up a man tonight as Nashville comes in with a Top 10 penalty kill. On the flip side, Detroit’s PK is mostly middle of the pack after a hot start but Nashville has one of the worst PP in the league right now, so this really is the movable force against the stoppable object here. So whomever can win the even strength battle will likely win the two points tonight.
Figure Out the Faceoffs
Detroit is one of the worst faceoff teams in the league right now, Nashville is one if the best. Normally faceoffs are a bit of a hollow stat (Colorado is last in the league right now while Chicago is the best) but we have already seen a few times where the Red Wings inability to win key faceoffs, particularly in their own zone, has directly lead to a goal for the opposing team. If Detroit can find a way to hold their own in the dot tonight they have a good chance of walking out with the two points.
Stay Aggressive Offensively
Detroit played arguably their best game against Columbus on Saturday, in part because they remained aggressive in controlling and going after the puck. They did not allow the Blue Jackets any time or space when they had the puck and push the play up the ice and towards the net when the Wings had it. Coach Lalonde said it himself in the press conference Monday, this team has been winning on grit and will and more of that will be needed tonight against a team like Nashville who loves gritting things u with their bottom six while letting the top two lines run.
Loading comments...