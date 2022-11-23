Nashville Predators @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Per #Preds head coach John Hynes:



- Mark Jankowski is available and back in the lineup tonight vs. DET.

- Yakov Trenin (DTD, lower body) is still unavailable.

- Kevin Lankinen will start in net.#Smashville — Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) November 23, 2022

#RedWings Lalonde said Soderblom might need conditioning with @griffinshockey when he returns from lower-body injury. “Now he starts to get into 2-3 weeks w/o skating. I don’t know how fair it is to him to throw him into an NHL game, especially where he is in his development." — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 22, 2022

Projected Lines

Forwards

Dominik Kubalik – Dylan Larkin – David Perron

Tyler Bertuzzi – Andrew Copp – Lucas Raymond

Oscar Sundqvist– Michael Rasmussen – Adam Erne

Jonatan Berggren – Joe Veleno – Pius Suter

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta - Filip Hronek

Jake Wallman – Jordan Oesterle

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Villi Husso

PREDATRORS

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Juuso Parssinen – Mikael Granlund

Nino Niederreiter – Ryan Johansen – Matt Duchene

Mark Jankowski – Colton Scissons – Tanner Jeannot

Cole Smith – Cody Glass – Michael McCarron

Defense

Ryan McDonagh – Roman Josi

Mattias Ekholm – Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon – Dante Fabbro

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Jusse Saros

Keys to the Game

Even Strength Goals

Detroit has survived off their power play this year supplying a lot of the offensive muscle but they are going to need to find the net while not up a man tonight as Nashville comes in with a Top 10 penalty kill. On the flip side, Detroit’s PK is mostly middle of the pack after a hot start but Nashville has one of the worst PP in the league right now, so this really is the movable force against the stoppable object here. So whomever can win the even strength battle will likely win the two points tonight.

Figure Out the Faceoffs

Detroit is one of the worst faceoff teams in the league right now, Nashville is one if the best. Normally faceoffs are a bit of a hollow stat (Colorado is last in the league right now while Chicago is the best) but we have already seen a few times where the Red Wings inability to win key faceoffs, particularly in their own zone, has directly lead to a goal for the opposing team. If Detroit can find a way to hold their own in the dot tonight they have a good chance of walking out with the two points.

Stay Aggressive Offensively

Detroit played arguably their best game against Columbus on Saturday, in part because they remained aggressive in controlling and going after the puck. They did not allow the Blue Jackets any time or space when they had the puck and push the play up the ice and towards the net when the Wings had it. Coach Lalonde said it himself in the press conference Monday, this team has been winning on grit and will and more of that will be needed tonight against a team like Nashville who loves gritting things u with their bottom six while letting the top two lines run.