Quick Hits: The Happy Normal Canadian Thursday Edition

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. Can’t say enough how thankful I am for this community.
In Red Wings Land
Notes: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde is a big fan of Dan Campbell - Pride of Detroit
“My favorite AFC team up against my favorite NFC team in the Detroit Lions,” Lalonde said Tuesday to the press. “I’ve just always liked the Detroit Lions, something about that powder blue. How can you not?”
Since he is new in town, we can forgive him for getting the name of the color wrong. After all, it is the thought that counts.
Besides taking in the game, Lalonde has plans to ask Campbell to come speak to his team, once the NFL season is over, and Campbell’s schedule is a bit more accomodating.
“The same passion and excitement the fan base has here with Coach Campbell, I have, too,” Lalonde said of the Lions’ coach. “How can you not? When their season is over, I’m going to come ask him talk to the guys—and I don’t care what you talk about. Just talk the passion, you always do.”
Tough game for the Lions today.
Around the League
Ryan Reaves Traded to Minnesota Wild for 5th Round Pick - Blueshirt Banter
Reaves himself saw the writing on the wall earlier this season. The winger hasn’t dressed to play since the Rangers’ tilt against the Nashville Predators on November 12th. In an interview with The New York Post he commented on how tough it’s been for him to remain in game shape when not playing consistently, he went a bit further commenting on the amount of roster worthy players the Rangers have “we’ve got a lot of bodies around here and I don’t know how it’s going to shake out.” With the resurgence of Julien Gauthier, Reaves turned into the odd man out.
Uh oh. Tom Wilson is going to kill them now.
