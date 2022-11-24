Quick Hits: The Happy Normal Canadian Thursday Edition

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. Can’t say enough how thankful I am for this community.

“My favorite AFC team up against my favorite NFC team in the Detroit Lions,” Lalonde said Tuesday to the press. “I’ve just always liked the Detroit Lions, something about that powder blue. How can you not?”

Since he is new in town, we can forgive him for getting the name of the color wrong. After all, it is the thought that counts.

Besides taking in the game, Lalonde has plans to ask Campbell to come speak to his team, once the NFL season is over, and Campbell’s schedule is a bit more accomodating.

“The same passion and excitement the fan base has here with Coach Campbell, I have, too,” Lalonde said of the Lions’ coach. “How can you not? When their season is over, I’m going to come ask him talk to the guys—and I don’t care what you talk about. Just talk the passion, you always do.”