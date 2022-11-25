Morning Skate: Coyotes @ Red Wings, Preview & How to Watch

Time: 8 PM Eastern

Place: Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: BSD, BSAZ

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Coyotes Blog: Five for Howling

Happy Black Friday! But not a black day for the Red Wings; they get to take on the Arizona Coyotes tonight after coming off a great performance against the Preds on Wednesday. A Husso shut out and goals from Larkin, Hronek, and Rasmussen has got to have the Wings feeling good for this one.

Detroit is on a three game win streak and they welcome the lowly desert dogs to the LCA. Now that New Jersey's win streak has been snapped, the Wings are tied for second best winning streak in the league at 3. If Detroit takes care of business tonight and the Pens take a key loss to the Flyers, the Wings will be the hottest team in North America.