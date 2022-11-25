Coyotes @ Red Wings Game Day Updates, Keys to the Game

Updates
Ville Husso in starter’s net for #RedWings before game against Coyotes at 8 on @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/2L2kxc2t43— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 25, 2022
Magnus Hellberg said he does still have his Red Wings pads. They’re in Sweden but he’s having them shipped here Monday, hopes to have them by midweek— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) November 25, 2022
Red Wings Lines
Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — David Perron
Tyler Bertuzzi — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne — Michael Rasmussen — Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Pius Suter
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta — Filip Hronek
Jake Walman — Jordan Oesterle
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Coyotes Lines
Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther
Liam O'Brien — Jack McBain — Christian Fischer
Nick Ritchie — Barrett Hayton — Zach Kassian
Jakob Chychrun — Shayne Gostisbehere
J.J. Moser* — Dysin Mayo
Patrik Nemeth — Troy Stetcher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
(*Ed Note - More like J.J. POSER)
Three Keys to the Game
Watch out for the activating defense. Arizona's offense is a little rustic, as Paul Hollywood would say. But their defense is actually pretty solid. The Wings will need to keep an eye out for Chychrun and friends hopping up the play.
Excellent Focus Again. Detroit has played a pretty focused game for a while now. The Wings need to just do the little things right in this game. If they do, their superior talent should translate into a win.
Don't Look Past This One. The Wings are at a point now where they might be tempted to look past this game, especially with the Leafs waiting for them afterwards. Play hard, get your points, send them home.
