Coyotes @ Red Wings Game Day Updates, Keys to the Game

Updates

Ville Husso in starter’s net for #RedWings before game against Coyotes at 8 on ⁦@BallySportsDET⁩ pic.twitter.com/2L2kxc2t43 — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 25, 2022

Magnus Hellberg said he does still have his Red Wings pads. They’re in Sweden but he’s having them shipped here Monday, hopes to have them by midweek — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) November 25, 2022

Red Wings Lines

Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — David Perron

Tyler Bertuzzi — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Adam Erne — Michael Rasmussen — Oskar Sundqvist

Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Pius Suter

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta — Filip Hronek

Jake Walman — Jordan Oesterle

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Coyotes Lines

Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther

Liam O'Brien — Jack McBain — Christian Fischer

Nick Ritchie — Barrett Hayton — Zach Kassian

Jakob Chychrun — Shayne Gostisbehere

J.J. Moser* — Dysin Mayo

Patrik Nemeth — Troy Stetcher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

(*Ed Note - More like J.J. POSER)

Three Keys to the Game

Watch out for the activating defense. Arizona's offense is a little rustic, as Paul Hollywood would say. But their defense is actually pretty solid. The Wings will need to keep an eye out for Chychrun and friends hopping up the play.

Excellent Focus Again. Detroit has played a pretty focused game for a while now. The Wings need to just do the little things right in this game. If they do, their superior talent should translate into a win.

Don't Look Past This One. The Wings are at a point now where they might be tempted to look past this game, especially with the Leafs waiting for them afterwards. Play hard, get your points, send them home.