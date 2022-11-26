 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Wrong State of Matter Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Floating Ice Row Landscape In Heilongjiang Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

I’m sure there’s more important news out there but whatever.

Around the League

Preds’ Games Against Avalanche, Blue Jackets Postponed (Updated) - On the Forecheck

The NHL has postponed Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena due to a water main break outside the arena. A new date for the game has not been announced.

Ice in wrong state of matter for hockey

Loading comments...