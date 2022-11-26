Quick Hits: The Wrong State of Matter Edition

In Red Wings Land
I’m sure there’s more important news out there but whatever.
Around the League
Preds’ Games Against Avalanche, Blue Jackets Postponed (Updated) - On the Forecheck
The NHL has postponed Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena due to a water main break outside the arena. A new date for the game has not been announced.
Ice in wrong state of matter for hockey
