Quick Hits: The Back to Work Edition

In Red Wings Land
Filip Hronek’s surge fueling Red Wings’ run - MLive
“He’s assertive with his game,” Lalonde said. “The last game (3-0 over Nashville Wednesday) on the power play, head down, pounding the puck; same thing today (4-3 over Arizona in a shootout Friday), power play, it’s a broken play off the rush, head down, post in.
“I just think guys go through stretches in their game they’re really confident. His overall game is good.”
Around the League
The Sabres have placed forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate his contract. Sheahan didn't want to report to the Rochester Americans again.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 27, 2022
Wants to pursue an opportunity elsewhere. Some background:https://t.co/fEwTx6JzmS
The past 2 months has been very hard for me. It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me. I feel broken. I am done hiding.https://t.co/PeqLg6ElMF— Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) November 27, 2022
The #Canucks have issued a statement reacting to Rachel Doerrie's complaint, on behalf of Assistant General Manager Emilie Castonguay: pic.twitter.com/cyvHJt26HX— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 28, 2022
