Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Maple Leafs - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

TV: BSD, TVAS, SN

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Leafs’ SB Nation Site: Pension Plan Puppets

A four-game winning streak for the Wings has the fans abuzz and the team sitting in that third spot atop the Atlantic Division in front of rivals the Tampa Bay Lightning, but behind the team we’re facing tonight. Toronto has won their last three and also has played three more games than Detroit so far this season.

I don’t like the Maple Leafs. They’ve won three straight games despite (or maybe because of) having their defense torn to shreds. Naturally this has the Leafs tied for fourth in the entire league for best goals against per game (2.57 compared to Detroit’s 3.00). Apparently Matt Murray is good again.

Offensively the Leafs are led by four dudes who have better than a point per game average. I’m sure you can guess which ones. No, not Michael Bunting.

This one is going to be tough. Detroit’s streak will have to end eventually and it would make sense for that to happen to a team above them in the standings and expected to finish significantly higher by the end of the season.

All the more reason to win tonight.