Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Debuting the Reverse Retros!
7:00 P.M.
@BallySportsDET
@971theticketxyt
@UWMLife
Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings have been outscored by a combined total of 9-3 all-time in games in which they wear a Reverse Retro jersey.
Ville Husso off first this morning. Looks like we'll see him in net again tonight vs. Toronto.
Coach reiterated this today. Says we'll see Ned in net in one of the the next two home games after today
You have to believe Matt Murray is guilty
He is. I’d be happy to be the recipient of the well-overdue penalty for a goalie kicking his net off the pegs on purpose. Maybe the goalie wearing intentionally loose straps and shaking his helmet off at the slightest provocation (looking at you, Mrazek). Maybe even the goalie who misjudges a forechecker’s speed and tries to eat the puck along the boards like he’s Darren Helm killing a penalty in the late aughts.
Goalies get away with too much (unless they’re Dominik Hasek)
Projected Lineups
DETROIT RED WINGS
Forwards
Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Tyler Bertuzzi - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Pius Suter
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle
Goaltenders
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - Pontus Holmberg - Denis Malgin
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall
Defense
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Victor Mete - Mac Hollowell
Goaltenders
Matt Murray
Erik Kallgren
Keys to the Game
Attack the defense
The husk of Mark Giordano and the rest of the hodgepodge they’ve got patrolling their blue line is a point where you should be able to get pressure.
Don’t make the mistakes you have to outscore
This team will eat you alive if you try to open it up. That’s how they’ve tried to forge their identity and they’d love a track meet.
Good mustache/bad mustache
Embarrass Auston Matthews for that terrible dirt-lip. Filip Hronek’s is better.
