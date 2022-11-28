Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings have been outscored by a combined total of 9-3 all-time in games in which they wear a Reverse Retro jersey.https://t.co/H3CilfWAgm pic.twitter.com/QYEwb9boFU — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) November 28, 2022

Ville Husso off first this morning. Looks like we’ll see him in net again tonight vs. Toronto. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 28, 2022

Coach reiterated this today. Says we’ll see Ned in net in one of the the next two home games after today #LGRW https://t.co/BS0F7jkmxP — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) November 28, 2022

You have to believe Matt Murray is guilty https://t.co/WPS1fl6AJJ — Pension Plan Puppets (@PPPLeafs) November 28, 2022

He is. I’d be happy to be the recipient of the well-overdue penalty for a goalie kicking his net off the pegs on purpose. Maybe the goalie wearing intentionally loose straps and shaking his helmet off at the slightest provocation (looking at you, Mrazek). Maybe even the goalie who misjudges a forechecker’s speed and tries to eat the puck along the boards like he’s Darren Helm killing a penalty in the late aughts.

Goalies get away with too much (unless they’re Dominik Hasek)

Projected Lineups

Forwards

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Tyler Bertuzzi - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Oskar Sundqvist

Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Pius Suter

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek

Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - Pontus Holmberg - Denis Malgin

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall

Defense

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Victor Mete - Mac Hollowell

Goaltenders

Matt Murray

Erik Kallgren



Keys to the Game

Attack the defense

The husk of Mark Giordano and the rest of the hodgepodge they’ve got patrolling their blue line is a point where you should be able to get pressure.

Don’t make the mistakes you have to outscore

This team will eat you alive if you try to open it up. That’s how they’ve tried to forge their identity and they’d love a track meet.

Good mustache/bad mustache

Embarrass Auston Matthews for that terrible dirt-lip. Filip Hronek’s is better.