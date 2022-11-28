 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Toronto Maple Leafs v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Gameday Updates

He is. I’d be happy to be the recipient of the well-overdue penalty for a goalie kicking his net off the pegs on purpose. Maybe the goalie wearing intentionally loose straps and shaking his helmet off at the slightest provocation (looking at you, Mrazek). Maybe even the goalie who misjudges a forechecker’s speed and tries to eat the puck along the boards like he’s Darren Helm killing a penalty in the late aughts.

Goalies get away with too much (unless they’re Dominik Hasek)

Projected Lineups

DETROIT RED WINGS

Forwards

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Tyler Bertuzzi - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Pius Suter

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä - Filip Hronek
Jake Walman - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - Pontus Holmberg - Denis Malgin
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall

Defense

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Victor Mete - Mac Hollowell

Goaltenders

Matt Murray
Erik Kallgren

Keys to the Game

Attack the defense

The husk of Mark Giordano and the rest of the hodgepodge they’ve got patrolling their blue line is a point where you should be able to get pressure.

Don’t make the mistakes you have to outscore

This team will eat you alive if you try to open it up. That’s how they’ve tried to forge their identity and they’d love a track meet.

Good mustache/bad mustache

Embarrass Auston Matthews for that terrible dirt-lip. Filip Hronek’s is better.

