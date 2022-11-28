Red Wings go ‘reverse’ against rival Leafs, 4-2 FINAL

Back at it! The Red Wings came into Monday night on a four-game heater (lol) and hosting a team near the top of their division.

Monday night was also the first time the Wings would sport their new Reverse Retro kits:

Full disclosure: I was skeptical when these jerseys were first unveiled. Didn’t like them. I am not lying when I say that I like them even less today. Before I editorialize the jersey subject for another 500 words, I’ll simply say that they were a harbinger of a rough game.

1st Period

All Red Wings in the opening minutes of this game. Detroit managed to swarm Toronto’s zone and pick up the first goal, a greasy one for Moritz Seider’s second of the season:

Play until the whistle! pic.twitter.com/JeNMNxffMg — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 29, 2022

The Red Wings got a chance to test special teams almost right after this goal. The power play was ineffective. It didn’t take Toronto long to respond. As Mickey Redmond put it on the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast, this Leafs team can “turn it on a dime.” It started with a laser snipe from Auston Matthews (someone the Wings needed to keep bodies on). The Leafs would manage a PP goal after Matthews tied it up, and when I say ‘manage’ I actually mean ‘had no problem doing’:

Will Ny on the doorstep pic.twitter.com/eeQI3XUMAR — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 29, 2022

Detroit got a little energy late in the period but couldn’t connect on a game-tying tally. Detroit had favor in shots, but Toronto held a 2-1 lead headed into the second period.

I don’t like the nickname ‘Will Ny’

I know a lot of people like these Reverse Retro jerseys, but I do NOT!

Detroit needs to start putting more emphasis on special teams

2nd Period

This didn’t go so well for the Red Wings. Ville Husso, specifically.

It took less than one minute for Mitch Marner to notch his 7th of the season and extend his unbelievable 17-game scoring streak. Mickey Redmond at one point was gushing over Marner on the BSD broadcast, which was well-deserved. Marner is and always has been one hell of a player.

With that being said, this is a shot that you need your goalie to stop:

Rasmus Sundin picked up his first goal of the season about eight minutes later, and that would do it for Husso. He’s been on a heater but he needs the rest. Alex Nedeljkovic would close out the second period strong and keep the Leafs offense silent. Detroit would get another chance on the power play, and at 4-1 that felt like a pivotal moment if there were any hopes to mount a comeback.

Unfortunately, Mitchell Marner drew a (soft) penalty and it evened both sides up. The Wings would go into the third with a three-goal mountain to climb.

Red WIngs led in SOG (24-19) and odd-man rushes (3-2) per BSD. Chances were even (9-9), per BSD

Calle Jarnkrok. Remember this guy? David Legwand? wow

Could you think of a less-interesting conversation than one between Connor McDavid and Wayne Gretzky

3rd Period

The odds certainly were not in the Red Wings favor and you woulda been feelin’ pretty good if you took the Leafs moneyline. There were some positive notes to take away from the final 20 minutes of this game.

This game was a classic “they didn’t lose, they just ran out of time” type. It took another busted PP attempt to get the team to rally and score a second goal. Adam Erne’s 3rd of the season:

The Wings wouldn’t manage to score another goal but they kept pushing and made the Leafs defense work through the final seconds, including a couple of really big saves from Matt Murray. The offense was there it just wasn’t connecting... and if the PP could have come together it’s probably a way different outcome. It should also be noted that it was a rotten start for Husso but not forgotten that it was a big chance for Nedeljkovic — who lived to the task and performed quite well.

The win streak ends at four. Now the focus shifts to starting a new winning streak on Wednesday night when Detroit hosts the Buffalo Sabres at LCA.

Key Notes/Takeaways