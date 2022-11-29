Quick Hits: The Hrobbery Edition

In Red Wings Land

There have been some questions about why Red Wings claimed Magnus Hellberg. I double checked, and here is one option that it opens up in helping Alex Nedeljkovic potentially get his game back together. (1/thread) — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 28, 2022

Detroit with 3 goalies on roster, since claiming Hellberg, can send Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint for as many starts as he can get in two weeks. Hellberg can backup Husso during that time. (3/thread) — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 28, 2022

Detroit wasn't getting the play from the AHL goalies it wanted as a reliable No. 3/call-up option. So Hellberg provided that, but he also becomes a moving piece that allows Nedeljkovic to get things going with multiple starts. (5/thread) — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 28, 2022

This is a pretty good idea. You can’t just forever bounce the two backups for conditioning stints (and you also have to have player consent to be sent on one), but it’s a pretty decent idea.

Around the League

The top 7 jn NHL scoring represent 7 different countries. pic.twitter.com/as05UC2JhZ — Steve Lloyd (@TSNSteveLloyd) November 28, 2022

That’s a cool factoid.

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 27.

Hronek was hrobbed.