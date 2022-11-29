 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Hrobbery Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
WonderCon Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

This is a pretty good idea. You can’t just forever bounce the two backups for conditioning stints (and you also have to have player consent to be sent on one), but it’s a pretty decent idea.

Around the League

That’s a cool factoid.

Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week - NHL

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 27.

Hronek was hrobbed.

