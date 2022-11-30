Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Sabres - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV: TNT

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Sabres’ SBNation Site: Die By The Blade

The Wings’ four-game win streak is over. And yet, the way Detroit played in Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs somehow gave us optimism there could be plenty more multi-game win streaks in the future this season.

The Red Wings will try to start one of those tonight against another Atlantic Division foe, the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres had a little something going at the start of the year, but they’re coming into the game with 10 losses in their past 12 games.

That doesn’t mean the Sabres don’t have anything going for them though. They’re a high-scoring team with four players averaging a point per game or better this season, a lowkey early-season Norris contender in Rasmus Dahlin, and a guy whose name you could see Homer Simpson singing (Owen Power, he’s a man whose name you’d love to touch, but you mustn’t touch!)

The big hope is that this contest goes better than the first one. The Sabres beat Detroit 8-3 in October, a game that saw the Wings outshot 46-18 and cede four third period goals.

Let’s hope the Wings can lay down some revenge tonight.