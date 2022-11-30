Quick Hits: The Futures Edition

In Red Wings Land
Marco Kasper make sure Rögle takes the lead with a nice shot. #Redwings pic.twitter.com/nasWm5Ukng— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 29, 2022
State Your Case: Will Red Wings or Sabres reach playoffs first? - NHL
Lalonde has been groomed for success as an NHL coach and he’s already having it. His impact on the Red Wings coupled with the veteran players they have, many who have also been winners in previous NHL stops, will fast track them to the postseason.
Half of Rosen’s introduction to his argument about the Wings winning this race was talking about the Sabres.
Henrik Zetterberg på plats, njuter av öl och tre poäng. #SHL #timraik #lgrw— SwehockeyGIFs (@swehockeygifs) November 29, 2022
‘This is about public accountability’: Rachel Doerrie talks about her human rights complaint against the Canucks and AGM Emilie Castonguay - Canucks Army
Not cutting a clipping from this. She has a lot to say.
Stars Sign Roope Hintz to 8-Year, $8.45M Extension - Defending Big D
Not only can Hintz play top minutes and consistently produce offensively, he is an underrated two-way forward. He kills penalties on one of the top penalty killing teams in the league and is a consistent shorthanded threat.
I think we can put to bed the idea of Dylan Larkin signing below $9M AAV.
