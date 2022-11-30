Quick Hits: The Futures Edition

In Red Wings Land

Marco Kasper make sure Rögle takes the lead with a nice shot. #Redwings pic.twitter.com/nasWm5Ukng — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 29, 2022

Lalonde has been groomed for success as an NHL coach and he’s already having it. His impact on the Red Wings coupled with the veteran players they have, many who have also been winners in previous NHL stops, will fast track them to the postseason.

Half of Rosen’s introduction to his argument about the Wings winning this race was talking about the Sabres.

Around the League

Not cutting a clipping from this. She has a lot to say.

Not only can Hintz play top minutes and consistently produce offensively, he is an underrated two-way forward. He kills penalties on one of the top penalty killing teams in the league and is a consistent shorthanded threat.

I think we can put to bed the idea of Dylan Larkin signing below $9M AAV.