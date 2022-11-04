Quick Hits: The New and Smiling Faces Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Everything has gone as planned; we’re right where we’re at with this injury,” Fabbri said. “Just gradually getting more and more on the ice and getting back into the swing of things and the daily NHL schedule. Things are going well. Still a couple of months but we’re still on track for the New Year.” He’ll progressively work his way into practices without contact and then likely be cleared for contact in late December before ramping up for a return.

I might be more excited for Pysyk to return just because I think Robert Hagg needs a break.

Around the League

19. Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2) Detroit plugged several veteran newcomers into the lineup this season and a number of them are panning out. Dominik Kubalik is tied for the team scoring lead; David Perron has five goals in nine games and Ville Husso has the seventh-best five-on-five save percentage among goalies with 200 minutes.

Thanks for not mentioning Copp.

I CANT WITH THIS…. ⬇️⬇️⬇️! Not a good sign for TOR pic.twitter.com/DVpclvXFHc — Mike Rupp (@Rupper17) November 3, 2022

Heartbreaking: The worst person you know just made a great point.

Mike Rupp sucks and his opinions suck, but man oh man the point at which things are exploding around Matthews and he’s standing there apart from his team is a real bad look.