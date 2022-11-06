Detroit Red Wings @ New York Rangers: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
On this day in 2015, @DetroitRedWings' Henrik Zetterberg scored his 300th career NHL goal #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/aHh3dzy3qC— Mike Commito (@mikecommito) November 6, 2022
Eyes on Kreids. pic.twitter.com/seXXPk746x— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 6, 2022
Filip Chytil missed two weeks of action due to a suspected concussion, but says he’s “100%” for today’s game vs. DET.— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 6, 2022
“I didn’t rush it and I feel great now.”
That’s one big positive for #NYR, but the cap-crunched roster is dealing with other issues https://t.co/wsCX6267Ee
The Rangers lineup is a bit of a mess right now so the lines are just best-guesses.
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Pius Suter – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik – Andrew Copp – Davide Perron
Elmer Söderblom – Michael Rasmussen – Adam Erne
Austin Czarnik – Joe Veleno – Matt Luff
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Määttä- Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle – Gustav Lindström
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Villi Husso
RANGERS
Forwards
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin – Vincent Trocheck – Alexis Lafreniere
Jimmy Vesey – Filip Chytil– Barclay Goodrow
Sammy Blais – Ryan Carpenter – Julien Gauthier
Defense
K’Andre Miller – Adam Fox
Zac Jones – Jacob Trouba
Libor Hajek – Braden Schneider
Goalies
Igor Shesterkin
Jaroslav Halak
Keys to the Game
Play with Control
When this team is able to stay within themselves and not try to do too much they have found success. When they have tried to force plays or get too far ahead of themselves it has led to turnovers, missed assignments, and blown scoring chances. New York will wear a team down mentally if you let them. Detroit is not good enough yet to be able to play winning hockey when their focus and control is not on point.
Get Traffic and Pucks to the Front
Easier said than done against a tough, defensive team like New York but these are the kind of teams Detroit is going to have to learn to play against and games they are going to have to find ways to win if they are going to progress. They have go to find ways to get traffic in front of the net and get the puck there as well. Soderblom and Rasmussen should be able to bully their way to the front with the hands to be useful once there. Larkin, Raymond, Kubalik, Perron, etc are good at capitalizing on loose pucks out in front.
Keep the Energy Up
Coach Lalonde has said it, the fans have said it, even the players themselves have said it…this team is not good enough yet to be able to win without giving their best effort every time. They cannot afford to take shifts off, especially when the big four are out on the ice for New York. This will be another tough test for the young Wings and they are going to need to bring their A game if they are going to pass it.
Loading comments...