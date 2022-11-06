Detroit Red Wings @ New York Rangers: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Filip Chytil missed two weeks of action due to a suspected concussion, but says he’s “100%” for today’s game vs. DET.



“I didn’t rush it and I feel great now.”



The Rangers lineup is a bit of a mess right now so the lines are just best-guesses.

Projected Lines

Forwards

Pius Suter – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik – Andrew Copp – Davide Perron

Elmer Söderblom – Michael Rasmussen – Adam Erne

Austin Czarnik – Joe Veleno – Matt Luff

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Määttä- Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle – Gustav Lindström

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Villi Husso

RANGERS

Forwards

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin – Vincent Trocheck – Alexis Lafreniere

Jimmy Vesey – Filip Chytil– Barclay Goodrow

Sammy Blais – Ryan Carpenter – Julien Gauthier

Defense

K’Andre Miller – Adam Fox

Zac Jones – Jacob Trouba

Libor Hajek – Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jaroslav Halak

Keys to the Game

Play with Control

When this team is able to stay within themselves and not try to do too much they have found success. When they have tried to force plays or get too far ahead of themselves it has led to turnovers, missed assignments, and blown scoring chances. New York will wear a team down mentally if you let them. Detroit is not good enough yet to be able to play winning hockey when their focus and control is not on point.

Get Traffic and Pucks to the Front

Easier said than done against a tough, defensive team like New York but these are the kind of teams Detroit is going to have to learn to play against and games they are going to have to find ways to win if they are going to progress. They have go to find ways to get traffic in front of the net and get the puck there as well. Soderblom and Rasmussen should be able to bully their way to the front with the hands to be useful once there. Larkin, Raymond, Kubalik, Perron, etc are good at capitalizing on loose pucks out in front.

Keep the Energy Up

Coach Lalonde has said it, the fans have said it, even the players themselves have said it…this team is not good enough yet to be able to win without giving their best effort every time. They cannot afford to take shifts off, especially when the big four are out on the ice for New York. This will be another tough test for the young Wings and they are going to need to bring their A game if they are going to pass it.