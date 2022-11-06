Quick Hits: The Still Moving Edition

In Red Wings Land
Detroit #LGRW have placed forward Filip Zadina on IR https://t.co/0mKDG4OsUP— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 6, 2022
Don’t Forget About Mark Pysyk Joining the Red Wings - DetHockeyNow
“Pysyk is more about just being a simple defender.,” Lalonde said. “I don’t want to put undue pressure on him because Olli is playing so well right now, but similar, right shot, minute-eating, safe defender, kind of where we want our entire game to be. That was our vision of signing him. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to see him yet. But it I think it was more of the defensive predictable, simple, defend-first mentality.”
Around the League
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman rules Bruins’ Mitchell Miller ineligible to play - CBS
“He’s not coming into the NHL. He’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL. I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to come into the NHL,” Bettman said. “If, at some point, they think they want him to play in the NHL, and I’m not sure they’re anywhere close to that point, we’re going to have to clear him and his eligibility. It will be based on all the information that we get firsthand at the time.
“... They were free to sign him to play somewhere else. That’s another organization. But nobody should think at this point he is or may ever be NHL eligible. And the Bruins understand that.”
The NHLPA is challenging this based on the fact that the NHL was happy to go ahead and register the contract prior to the pushback everybody started receiving. My opinion is that the NHL and NHLPA both want people to drop this and let Miller play and that it’s only a matter of time before the Pierre LeBrun article talking about what a changed man he is comes out.
Loading comments...