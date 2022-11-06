Quick Hits: The Still Moving Edition

“Pysyk is more about just being a simple defender.,” Lalonde said. “I don’t want to put undue pressure on him because Olli is playing so well right now, but similar, right shot, minute-eating, safe defender, kind of where we want our entire game to be. That was our vision of signing him. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to see him yet. But it I think it was more of the defensive predictable, simple, defend-first mentality.”

“He’s not coming into the NHL. He’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL. I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to come into the NHL,” Bettman said. “If, at some point, they think they want him to play in the NHL, and I’m not sure they’re anywhere close to that point, we’re going to have to clear him and his eligibility. It will be based on all the information that we get firsthand at the time.

“... They were free to sign him to play somewhere else. That’s another organization. But nobody should think at this point he is or may ever be NHL eligible. And the Bruins understand that.”