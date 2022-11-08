Quick Hits: The To your Health Edition

In Red Wings Land

Montreal will look to snap a three-game losing streak in its return visit. In their last outing, the Canadiens lost at home to Vegas on Saturday 6-4.

We’re doomed.

As a reminder, Josh Anderson won’t be in this one.

Many pro athletes, no matter the sport, had intriguing journeys that took them from their local athletic facilities to the bright lights of playing in front of thousands of screaming fans. It’s certainly true for Griffins netminder Jussi Olkinuora.



>> https://t.co/8wRJUxatMu pic.twitter.com/eUWjEReyWe — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) November 8, 2022

After speaking with some scouts and coaches, the idea of getting a higher education while having the opportunity to play hockey stuck with Olkinuora when he traveled back to Finland. “While I was [home], I was emailing all the coaches and made my own highlight videos. I emailed about 60 [college] coaches for teams and most of them never responded,” explained Olkinuora. “That really kept me motivated to come back but no colleges wanted to take me from the junior league in Finland. So, I had to come over and play in the USHL.”

I’ve experienced firsthand the ups & downs of being a professional athlete. That’s why my co-host Tyler Smith & I created our podcast Speak Your Mind, so young athletes everywhere can feel supported on their mental health journeys.#MotivationMonday pic.twitter.com/Y37kgDDrib — Riley Sheahan (@rsheahan15) November 7, 2022

Sheahan came into the NHL under Mike Babcock and then worked under Blashill. I hope he’s able to keep up positive work on himself.

The Bruins landed in a mire of their own making because they figured it wouldn’t matter. They were wrong, but this is not the end.

I’m not taking any clippings from this because I think carefully reading the entire thing and ruminating on it would be useful.