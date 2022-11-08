 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The To your Health Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Finland v Canada - 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings roar into matchup with slumping Canadiens - CBS

Montreal will look to snap a three-game losing streak in its return visit. In their last outing, the Canadiens lost at home to Vegas on Saturday 6-4.

We’re doomed.

As a reminder, Josh Anderson won’t be in this one.

After speaking with some scouts and coaches, the idea of getting a higher education while having the opportunity to play hockey stuck with Olkinuora when he traveled back to Finland.

“While I was [home], I was emailing all the coaches and made my own highlight videos. I emailed about 60 [college] coaches for teams and most of them never responded,” explained Olkinuora. “That really kept me motivated to come back but no colleges wanted to take me from the junior league in Finland. So, I had to come over and play in the USHL.”

Around the League

Sheahan came into the NHL under Mike Babcock and then worked under Blashill. I hope he’s able to keep up positive work on himself.

They thought they could get away with it. - Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Bruins landed in a mire of their own making because they figured it wouldn’t matter. They were wrong, but this is not the end.

I’m not taking any clippings from this because I think carefully reading the entire thing and ruminating on it would be useful.

