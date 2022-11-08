Red Wings vs Habs Game Day Updates

Game Day Updates
A lot of news & excitement surrounding @DetroitRedWings morning skate today:— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 8, 2022
1. Updates on Bertuzzi, Walman, & Sundqvist
2. Ville Husso in net tonight
3. Red Wings riding a 3 game win streak
4. @KenKalDRW works on his French goal calls#LGRW pic.twitter.com/Ok07DpQgrr
Some injury updates per Coach Lalonde.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 8, 2022
Sundqvist: Day-to-day
Bertuzzi & Walman: 7-10 days
Zadina: 6-8 weeks
Red Wings Lineup
Pius Suter - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen- Austin Czarnik
Elmer Soderblom - Joe Veleno - Matt Luff
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta - Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom
Ville Husso
Alex Nedeljkovic
Canadiens Lineup
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach
Mike Hoffman - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
Jonathan Drouin - Sean Monahan - Evgenii Dadonov
Juraj Slafkovsky - Jake Evans - Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Arber Xhekaj
Jordan Harris - Chris Wideman
Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault
Tonight’s Keys to the Game
Take advantage of weaknesses: To call Montreal’s defensive lineup porous would be an understatement. This is the perfect opportunity to flex the ability of players like Kubalik, Perron, and other offensive-minded players against a defense that’s given up an average of three goals per game (according to Fox Sports).
Shut down the top line: Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are lethal, and having Kirby Dach to top it off makes the Habs’ top line one to watch. If the team can shut down the Suzuki line, they should have an easier go when it comes to building and establishing a lead that lasts.
Make the most of opportunities: Last time around, Jake Allen played out of his mind, stopping over 40 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Red Wings. Since their last meeting, the Habs have struggled, but that doesn’t mean the team should let their guard down. They’re likely prepared for what Detroit will throw at them, which means that the team should seize any opportunity they have to get ahead.
