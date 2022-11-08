Red Wings vs Habs Game Day Updates

Game Day Updates

A lot of news & excitement surrounding @DetroitRedWings morning skate today:

1. Updates on Bertuzzi, Walman, & Sundqvist

2. Ville Husso in net tonight

3. Red Wings riding a 3 game win streak

4. @KenKalDRW works on his French goal calls#LGRW pic.twitter.com/Ok07DpQgrr — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 8, 2022

Some injury updates per Coach Lalonde.



Sundqvist: Day-to-day

Bertuzzi & Walman: 7-10 days

Zadina: 6-8 weeks — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 8, 2022

Red Wings Lineup

Pius Suter - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik - Andrew Copp - David Perron

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen- Austin Czarnik

Elmer Soderblom - Joe Veleno - Matt Luff

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta - Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Canadiens Lineup

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach

Mike Hoffman - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Jonathan Drouin - Sean Monahan - Evgenii Dadonov

Juraj Slafkovsky - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Kaiden Guhle - David Savard

Joel Edmundson - Arber Xhekaj

Jordan Harris - Chris Wideman

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembeault

Tonight’s Keys to the Game

Take advantage of weaknesses: To call Montreal’s defensive lineup porous would be an understatement. This is the perfect opportunity to flex the ability of players like Kubalik, Perron, and other offensive-minded players against a defense that’s given up an average of three goals per game (according to Fox Sports).

Shut down the top line: Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are lethal, and having Kirby Dach to top it off makes the Habs’ top line one to watch. If the team can shut down the Suzuki line, they should have an easier go when it comes to building and establishing a lead that lasts.

Make the most of opportunities: Last time around, Jake Allen played out of his mind, stopping over 40 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Red Wings. Since their last meeting, the Habs have struggled, but that doesn’t mean the team should let their guard down. They’re likely prepared for what Detroit will throw at them, which means that the team should seize any opportunity they have to get ahead.