Habs 3 - Wings 2: Powerless play poops party in shootout loss

Bingo Bango, let’s go gang! Same winning lineup as Sunday with Husso back in net.

First Period

Wings off to a good start with a few chances including Kubalik alone in front of the net but not able to chip it in. But then the start turns bad because the Habs score. Hoffman with helpers from Gallagher and Harris. 1-0 Habs, six minutes into the period.

But, a minute later Soderblom gets dumped to the ground and Xhekaj goes to the Bad Boy Box for interference. Time for a Rrrrrred Wings powerplay! It’s a pooperplay.

Next the Habs get their turn at a powerplay as Copp is in the Jerk Jail for Sports Crimes (hooking). Penalty kill!

Larkin gets a breakaway shorthanded, he gets slashed, PENALTY SHOT! The first penalty shot of his career, and it’s a weird attempt that does not work. The penalty shot and the actual penalty are both killed.

Kubalik is at it again. He makes a smart pass to set up Czarnik who scores the goal! Tie game with three minutes left.

It's a tie game thanks to Austin Czarnik, who gets his first as a member of the #RedWings!#LGRW | @ThinkFordFirst @ACzarnik7 pic.twitter.com/7J6z9an6Pp — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 9, 2022

Czarnik scored the 1st goal @LCArena_Detroit It was the 1st pre season game at LCA. he was playing for Boston. — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) November 9, 2022

Sigh. The ol’ 15 seconds left let’s give up a goal thing happened. Hoffman again.

Hoffman, l'homme du jour



Hoff of the hour#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0McsXkymc3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 9, 2022

2-1 Habs. Shots 16-7 Wings.

So, we’re winning that moral victory. And losing in faceoffs as usual.

Second Period

The start of the period..not boring but it is uneventful. 8 minutes in and Red Wings get another chance at that powerplay. Harris to the Timeout Terrarium for tripping Raymond. Ken and Mick say it best with “they’re getting their looks, but they could get better looks”. They’ve had full control and taken shots but nothing was fooling Allen.

Wings have gotten away with some penalties this game and they’ll do it again. Ras draws a penalty (by possibly committing a penalty?) and Red Wings go on their third powerplay a few seconds after the last one expires! And the same thing happens. Good attempts, nothing for it. This time it was Guhle in the Sin Stall for holding Ras.

Jake Allen is on point tonight, which is unfortunate. Just a general statement.

Aaaaaand the Red Wings are on the powerplay for the fourth time. Ras draws it again and Savard goes angrily to the Villain Vault. The powerplay was not very effective! Again!

And that’ll do it.

A little bit of sour grapes at ice level picked up by the mic too :P

I can't stop laughing at whoever (referee?) just screamed "SHUT UP" with their whole chest near the ice mics lmao pic.twitter.com/biRUfTJEwz — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 9, 2022

2-1 Habs. Shots 30-17 Wings.

Third Period

Savard starts sitting in the Goon Gallery for a 10-minute misconduct for the confrontation I posted above. Featuring a full-chested “SHUT UP” and “YOU LOOK AT IT” with Husso looking confused at the other end of the ice.

Habs are pressing now as the Wings have had one shot to the Habs 8 shots in the first 8 minutes.

But you don’t need to take a lot of shots as long as one goes in. RAYMOND SCORES! TIE GAME! 9:20 to go.

Lucas Raymond gets his fifth goal of the season, tying the game at 2-2!#LGRW | @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/7PW1mklruL — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 9, 2022

Luff gets thrown into the boards at the Habs bench face first, he’s bleeding and goes down the tunnel. He had just taken the cage off after the last time he injured his face. With 5:15 to go the Red Wings are on a 5-minute powerplay. Slafkovsky is jailed for one thousand years for boarding and a game misconduct.

Slafkovsky with a terrible hit from behind on Luff, who is hurt & bloodied. 5 minute major + game misconduct to Slafkovsky.



Luff JUST had 16 stitches and lost teeth after taking a puck to the face. Brutal. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/0Vg0FHdAP2 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 9, 2022

Or will we? 3:34 to go and it’s two minutes of 4v4. Soderblom planting himself in the Fiend Forest for interference. A soft penalty, but it was overdue for the refs to call something on the Wings and everyone knew it.

1:30 to go, and the Wings back to their original powerplay. And the powerplay is killed, again.

LOSER POINT ACHIEVED!

Score 2-2. Shots 40-29 Wings.

OVERTIME

Larkin goes CLANK and everyone froze for a moment wondering if it was in.

22 seconds left and you guessed it, another penalty! On Montreal! Hoffman briefly to the Habitat for Horrible Humans. But we’re off to the shootout. Wings had control for most of OT, but once again Allen has been locked in. Imagine having a team who could win faceoffs? Not our strength!

SHOOTOUT

Caufield - scores

Raymond - nope

Suzuki - scores

Perron - SCORES!

Drouin - nope

Larkin - nope

Habs win 3-2