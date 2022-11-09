Quick Hits: The Like You Edition

In Red Wings Land

Thanks to RockyMtnWingsFan for bringing this up in regards to a question about whether Alex Nedeljkovic’s relative excitement about playing the puck helps or hurts the team compared to Husso.

The question comes about 2:24 into the interview and Lalonde doesn’t give a great solid answer, but if you want to (perhaps irresponsibly) read subtext, coach mentions that Husso is calm and quiet but he doesn’t say that about Ned.

Luff will out a while, Lalonde said. He said similar to Zadina who is out 6-8 week, but he may have just meant similar in that it is longer term — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) November 9, 2022

I’m sure if Luff were given the choice of potentially having to go back to earning his minors salary because Sundqvist is returning or having his face smashed into the boards, he’d have taken the non-face-smashing option, but that choice wasn’t his.

Around the League

No one like him and now he'll take his place among the #Sens greats as the last one to wear number 25.



Ottawa Senators to retire Chris Neil's number Feb. 17.



: https://t.co/6MsX8PR5CC pic.twitter.com/kNvvzqx353 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 9, 2022

I read this as “no one likes him” at first and the more I think about it the more convinced I am that this is what it SHOULD say.

Now we wait to see what Slafkovsky gets for trying to Claude Lemieux our own Matt Luff last night.