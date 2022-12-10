Quick Hits: The IIHFHOF Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Class of 2023's been selected! https://t.co/LdXd3Pc649



Joining the IIHF Hall of Fame

Jimmy Foster

Cristobal Huet

Brian Leetch

Caroline Ouellette

Henrik Zetterberg

Sandra Dombrowski

Kalervo Kummola



Torriani Award: Viktor Szelig

Loicq Award: Kimmo Leinonen pic.twitter.com/xsB2T5yBNj — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 9, 2022

One hall of fame down, one to go.

Around the League

The NHL apparently envisions Reynolds documenting the sale of the club with his production company Maximum Effort, and league marketing executives admit they can’t buy the kind of publicity he can generate.

I think Ryan Reynolds is a really good guy, but this kind of attitude is exactly the kind that invites grift into ownership. Of course, this is also the league that got all buddies up with Boots del Baggio and Jerry Moyes (and let’s face it, Melnyk himself wasn’t exactly a stellar owner).