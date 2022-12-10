Quick Hits: The IIHFHOF Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Class of 2023's been selected! https://t.co/LdXd3Pc649— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 9, 2022
Joining the IIHF Hall of Fame
Jimmy Foster
Cristobal Huet
Brian Leetch
Caroline Ouellette
Henrik Zetterberg
Sandra Dombrowski
Kalervo Kummola
Torriani Award: Viktor Szelig
Loicq Award: Kimmo Leinonen pic.twitter.com/xsB2T5yBNj
One hall of fame down, one to go.
Around the League
Report: NHL tells bidders it wants Reynolds as Senators minority owner - The Score
The NHL apparently envisions Reynolds documenting the sale of the club with his production company Maximum Effort, and league marketing executives admit they can’t buy the kind of publicity he can generate.
I think Ryan Reynolds is a really good guy, but this kind of attitude is exactly the kind that invites grift into ownership. Of course, this is also the league that got all buddies up with Boots del Baggio and Jerry Moyes (and let’s face it, Melnyk himself wasn’t exactly a stellar owner).
Loading comments...