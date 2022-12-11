Quick Hits: The Factors of Ten Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings celebrate Perron’s 1,000th game with video, custom T-shirts - NHL
Big day for 57! pic.twitter.com/ANdAfT91mW— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 10, 2022
Defenseman Olli Maatta at first called Perron a good friend, but then decided he wanted to redo his answer because it was too nice.
“I like that he doesn’t know when to be quiet,” Maatta re-answered.
Around the League
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, one word describing each team - ESPN
Refined. The Red Wings have significantly improved from being one of the league’s worst defensive teams a year ago. New coach Derek Lalonde has helped Detroit gain some polish, and GM Steve Yzerman’s additions — particularly netminder Ville Husso — have seriously moved the needle. The Red Wings require more consistency but have come a long way.
They have us at ten.
